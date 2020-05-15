ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 445.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,499 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,751 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,452,000 after purchasing an additional 919,427 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,620,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,912,000 after purchasing an additional 840,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

IPG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 520,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,850. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.