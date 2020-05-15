ING Groep NV Invests $1.44 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

