ING Groep NV Invests $1.66 Million in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,038 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 66,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 668,157 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,555,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,059,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.