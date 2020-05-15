ING Groep NV Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $340.44. The company had a trading volume of 63,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average of $315.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

