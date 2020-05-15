ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 4,437,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

