ING Groep NV Purchases 14,832 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 149.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after buying an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,802. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $435,442 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

