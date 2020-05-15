ING Groep NV Purchases 376,252 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 270.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 376,252 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 53,977,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,994,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

