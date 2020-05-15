ING Groep NV Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,727. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

