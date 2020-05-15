ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 671.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,336 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after buying an additional 1,352,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after buying an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 219,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,633. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

