ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.24.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded up $9.61 on Friday, hitting $200.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.