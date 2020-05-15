ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

