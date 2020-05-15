ING Groep NV Sells 14,386 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $504,354,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 442,328 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NYSE:NSC traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 157,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.64. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.