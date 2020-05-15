ING Groep NV Sells 18,776 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.61. 76,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,120. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

