ING Groep NV Sells 191,377 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191,377 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. 16,720,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.