ING Groep NV Sells 2,736 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 276,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

