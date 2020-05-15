ING Groep NV Sells 47,356 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,356 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.29. 5,040,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

