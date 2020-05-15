ING Groep NV Sells 63,490 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 63,490 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,955. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

