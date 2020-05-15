ING Groep NV Sells 67,733 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,733 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.29. 3,656,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

