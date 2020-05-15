ING Groep NV Sells 800 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,631,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 216,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,056,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.44.

Shares of ORLY traded up $6.39 on Friday, reaching $404.99. 56,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.66. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

