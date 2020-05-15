ING Groep NV Trims Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

HSY stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. 629,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

