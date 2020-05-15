ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 104,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,268. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

