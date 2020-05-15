ING Groep NV Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

