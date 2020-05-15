ING Groep NV Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124,625 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.80. 1,049,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $584.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

