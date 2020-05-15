Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Insider Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 65,000 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.42. 3,029,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

