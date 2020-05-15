Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ingredion worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ingredion by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,057. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

