INLOCK (ILK) Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $15,276.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INLOCK has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.03508046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,949,195 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

INLOCK's official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

