INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

INMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

INMB opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,556.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

