Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 847,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

