Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Inpex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Inpex alerts:

Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848. Inpex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

About Inpex

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.