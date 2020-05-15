InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98,915.14

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,915.14 and approximately $36.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,449,977 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

