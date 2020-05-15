Insider Buying: BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Director Douglas Hailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,322.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 47,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.78 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

BGSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in BG Staffing by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in BG Staffing by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

