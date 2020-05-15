Insider Buying: Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $18,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 20,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,809. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,141 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

