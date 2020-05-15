Insider Buying: Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Richard W. Blakey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,460.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 414,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

