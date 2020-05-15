Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

April Kaye Bullock Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 17,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,233. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

