Insider Buying: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Director John S. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $762,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $19.22. 1,541,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,549. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 348,780 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,173,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 186,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

