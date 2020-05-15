Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) CAO Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) CAO Rene Dittrich bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rene Dittrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Rene Dittrich purchased 8,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00.

Shares of RESI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 1,752,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,118. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $369.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 27.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,134,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

