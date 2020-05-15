Insider Buying: Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 261,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,956. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 232,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 304,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

