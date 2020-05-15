Insider Buying: National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director Acquires 425 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert G. Adams bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,553.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 522,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,865. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

