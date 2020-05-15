Insider Buying: Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Acquires 2,777 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 19,034,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

