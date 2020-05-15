Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Purchases 150,569 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,802.36. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,312 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $383,792.64.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $710,032.68.

On Friday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,157 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $187,669.79.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

PHD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 8,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

