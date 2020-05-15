Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,634 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $371,102.42. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,719 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $243,976.53.

On Monday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,596 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $127,849.40.

RGT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.