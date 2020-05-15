Insider Buying: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SCI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,872. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

