Insider Buying: State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Michael Larocco purchased 7,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00.

Shares of STFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $825.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

