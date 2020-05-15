Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Buys 500 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Robert Francis Cataldo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,517. The firm has a market cap of $679.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,024,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,524,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UFCS. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

