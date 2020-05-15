Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 111,458 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 1,248,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

