Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $3,247,500.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60.

Shares of AYX traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

