Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,845. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $943.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

