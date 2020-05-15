Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $266,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,548.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $289,687.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $169,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $181,125.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $158,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $32,893.80.

BLFS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 208,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,961. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 80,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

