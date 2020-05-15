Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $289,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,405.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $266,812.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $181,125.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $32,893.80.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 208,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 80,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

