Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 48,500 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,345,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,435,115.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,109,195.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $2,367,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $526,097.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $578,169.00.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 9,396,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,073. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $28,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

